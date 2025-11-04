Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $723,498.75. This trade represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.16.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

