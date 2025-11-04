Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

