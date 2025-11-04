Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

