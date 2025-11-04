NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after purchasing an additional 839,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $328,852,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.08. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

