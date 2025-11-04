Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

