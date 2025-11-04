Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 328,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $64,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $443.73 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $453.12. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.