Tenaris S.A. $TS Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1,547.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $93,370,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 997,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 241,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of TS opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

