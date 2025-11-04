Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 707 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 872.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ITT by 11.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 26.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

ITT Stock Up 0.3%

ITT opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $197.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.