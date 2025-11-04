Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,694 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 580.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,704. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.0%

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

