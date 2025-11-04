Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1,289.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $303,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $472,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 118,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,020,211.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,674,600.54. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,228,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,447,638 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.