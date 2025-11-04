AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,497,000 after buying an additional 513,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,637,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,966,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,009,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.