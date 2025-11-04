Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $363.4160 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNTH opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lantheus by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 330.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $407,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

