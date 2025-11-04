DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. New Street Research set a $15.40 target price on DAQO New Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DAQO New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.04.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. DAQO New Energy has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

