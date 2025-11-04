FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FB Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

FBLA opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 million and a PE ratio of 135.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. FB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its position in FB Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 604,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $225,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $130,000.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

