Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $134.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LSTR stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

