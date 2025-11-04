Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $16.10

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $761,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

