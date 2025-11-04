Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $283.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,442 shares of company stock worth $51,200,307. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after acquiring an additional 503,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

