Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Tenable FY2026 Earnings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,261.25. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $862,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,240.50. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tenable by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tenable by 551.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 132,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

