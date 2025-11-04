ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $1,159.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,159.6552.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $913.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $922.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.78. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,017. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

