Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2%

Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.