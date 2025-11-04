Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $120.64

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.7273.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

