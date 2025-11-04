Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $70.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.7059.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Trex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREX

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

Institutional Trading of Trex

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 137.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $911,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 909,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $47.88 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.