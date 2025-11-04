Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

BLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 111,206 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

