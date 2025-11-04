What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Booking FY2026 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $261.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $265.11. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6,600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,030.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,367.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5,402.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

