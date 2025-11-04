Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:PMZ Q2 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PMZ. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

