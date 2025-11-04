Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:CP Q1 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.15.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$99.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$118.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

