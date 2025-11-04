Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Capri FY2028 Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Capri by 37.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Capri by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

