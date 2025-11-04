Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

