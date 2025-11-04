Telsey Advisory Group Has Negative Outlook of EL Q2 Earnings

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $93.37 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

