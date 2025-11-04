LPL Financial FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by William Blair

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $23.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.80. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on LPL Financial in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Shares of LPLA opened at $378.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $262.83 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.14 and a 200-day moving average of $357.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $772,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

