What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Unifi Q2 Earnings?

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Unifi in a report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Stock Performance

Unifi stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Unifi has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 212.9% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 731,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 497,758 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 19.5% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 20.9% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 812,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,004,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.