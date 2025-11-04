What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MOD Q3 Earnings?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $153.53 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,358 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

