CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,055,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

