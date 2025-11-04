Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.