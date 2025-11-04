Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

BHC stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Bausch Health Cos has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 34,721,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. The trade was a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 37,964,167 shares of company stock worth $333,757,793 in the last ninety days. 19.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 168.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 318,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 105.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

