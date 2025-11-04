Gogo (GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $222.2290 million for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. Gogo had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 88.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.25 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

In other Gogo news, CEO Christopher John Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gogo by 300.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 159.8% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

