Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNDA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $264.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 270,502 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 945.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 426,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

