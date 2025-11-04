Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Incyte Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
