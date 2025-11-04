The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,632,000 after buying an additional 1,111,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,516,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

