Q4 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

