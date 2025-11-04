Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 price target on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.94.

PEN stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $16,322,614. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

