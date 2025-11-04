Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NN Q1 Earnings

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a report released on Friday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Research upgraded NN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. B. Riley started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NN Price Performance

NNBR opened at $1.85 on Monday. NN has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NN by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 483,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NN by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Further Reading

