HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.26 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $50,750,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $32,801,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 210.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 334,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

