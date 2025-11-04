Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Navient alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.33. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 47.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 122,061 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Navient by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.