Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.09. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELV. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $313.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.15. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

