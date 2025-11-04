Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MBIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darin L. Thomas purchased 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $99,617.63. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,847.50. This represents a -303.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

