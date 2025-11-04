John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $746.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.37. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.93 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

