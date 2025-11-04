Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 252,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

