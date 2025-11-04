TransAlta (TAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAC. Zacks Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in TransAlta by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 238,422 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransAlta by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

