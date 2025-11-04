Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$51.75

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

TSE:H opened at C$51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.08. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$42.52 and a 1-year high of C$53.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

